Three players the Arizona Cardinals need to step up against the Las Vegas Raiders

It was not the start to the 2022 NFL season the Arizona Cardinals wanted, and yet there is no sense of despair coming from Tempe.

Which makes sense, this group has done a nice job of feeling like they are prepared and ready to move forward after an embarrassing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, who now sit at 2-0 after their impressive win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

With the Arizona Cardinals sitting at +5 point underdogs heading into their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders according to Draftkings Sportsbook, there are some players the Cardinals will need to step up in week two.

Here are the three players the Cardinals need to show up big on Sunday.

Marquise Brown - He will get the moniker when he earns it, until then Brown had a nice debut, but they need him to be a difference maker on offense this week. In game one, the Chiefs kept a man over the top nearly every play to make sure Brown didn’t get loose. If that is what the Raiders want to do, then they need to force feed him in the short and intermediate and get him going.

Isaiah Simmons - It is not surprise to see Simmons here. A bit of disappointing start, but understandably against maybe the best tight end of the modern era and a complex game plan. Now, he has another tough test in Darren Waller. A chance at redemption and to show that week one was a fluke is up for Simmons.

Marco Wilson - Wilson had a nice game against the Chiefs, one of the few who played above what their expectation may have been. Now, in week two he gets maybe the best wide receiver in the NFL. The question for Wilson will not be if he can shut down Davante Adams, that is basically impossible, but can he limit the big plays and make him a bulk player this week?

Who are you keying on this weekend?