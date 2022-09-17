SB Nation Reacts: Arizona Cardinals fans have no confidence in the direction of the franchise

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

I was curious what the fallout would be for game one of the NFL season if the Arizona Cardinals lost.

I didn’t imagine it would be this drastic of a reaction.

After 63% of fans were confident in the direction of the franchise before the season started, only 13% of fans are now confident in the direction of the franchise.

Not completely shocking to see a fanbase that jumps off a cliff every time there is a loss do so in spectacular fashion from one game.

However, what is interesting is that most people find at least one common scapegoat in defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

I mean, I guess I get the reaction on wanting Joseph on the hot seat, he seemingly has underperformed, but it is not like they have done a ton to help him either.

It will be interesting to see what happens this week, and how this changes.