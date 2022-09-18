Cardinals vs. Raiders: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

We are into week two of the 2022 NFL season and Arizona Cardinals fans are already getting restless.

This week, a new test as the Arizona Cardinals must get ready for the premier receiver in the NFL in Davante Adams.

What do the Cardinals have to combat the Raiders passing attack?

Should be a fun game and a good chance for the Arizona Cardinals to get back on track moving into the season.

Game : Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders

: Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders Start Time: 1:25 pm Arizona time on September 18th, 2022

1:25 pm Arizona time on September 18th, 2022 Location: Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium TV Channel: CBS (Channel 5 locally)

CBS (Channel 5 locally) Announcers: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), A.J. Ross (sideline)

Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), A.J. Ross (sideline) Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM locally Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), Paul Calvis (Sideline)

Arizona Sports 98.7 FM locally Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), Paul Calvis (Sideline) Spanish Radio: KQMR 100.3 FM - Luis Hernandez (play-by-play), Jose Romero (analyst)

KQMR 100.3 FM - Luis Hernandez (play-by-play), Jose Romero (analyst) Streaming: Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus Odds: Cardinals +5 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook

Cardinals +5 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook Over/Under: 51.5

Go Cardinals!