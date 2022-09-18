2022 NFL Week 2 open thread

Week two of the 2022 NFL season brings a couple of fun matchups.

Last week John took an early lead in the weekly picks, but Andy is not too far behind.

Blake and I will try and act like last week never happened. If you are interested in joining the weekly picks, let us know as Tallysight does all the work for you.

Today, the morning games feature an interesting look at the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The meat of the schedule is in the afternoon and don’t forget we get a two Monday Night Football games this week, as the Tennessee Titans take on the Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Why, who knows, but enjoy the morning slate of games before we watch the Arizona Cardinals a little later.

Enjoy the early games one and all.