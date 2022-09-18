Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals ready to see Chandler Jones, figuring out how to stop Davante Adams and more

Happy game day one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Las Vegas Raiders today as they look to rebound after a rough week one.

Here is all the news you need heading into the game.

Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph regrets that his defense wasn't tested before Week 1 against Chiefs

After Week 1 loss, Joseph seeks better operation for his previously untested unit

Three Big Things: Raiders Week

A look at the top storylines for Sunday's game

Marquise Brown and Greg Dortch of the Cardinals were Combine roommates, and other notes before the Cardinals-Raiders game in Las Vegas

Byron Murphy, Cardinals Ready For Adams Test In Las Vegas

Pass defense will be under microscope in battle of 0-1 teams

Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim and the concept of get-off-the-couch money for veteran free agents

GM says he is happy with way QB Kyler Murray has responded after contract

Big Red Rage - Time To Get Dortched

Ep. 577 - The path to the NFL was not easy for Greg Dortch. The second-year wide receiver joins Paul Calvisi and Ron Wolfley to talk about beating the odds to make the Cardinals 53-man roster, his competitive nature, going against press coverage,

Cardinals Cover 2 - Viva Las Vegas

Ep. 591 - Everyone who visits Las Vegas wants to win, or at least come out ahead. The Cardinals are no exception. Their win, though, needs to be on the field. After a poor performance in Week 1,

How dollar tacos helped Cardinals' Will Hernandez get through his family's toughest times - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

When Hernandez was a teen, his neighbor helped keep him fed, doled out wisdom and became like family. Once he was drafted, he finally got to repay her.

Arizona Cardinals TE Zach Ertz's calf injury a thing of the past

After dealing with a setback in his return from a calf injury, Cardinals TE Zach Ertz is feeling good ahead of the team's Week 2 matchup.

Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones is a vibe

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones has had a big impact on his teammates since being signed in March.

Arizona Cardinals TE Maxx Williams shed tears in return to game action

Arizona Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams pushed for a speedy return from an ACL injury with his football future in question.

GM Keim hints Arizona Cardinals may get creative with WR injury woes

If the Arizona Cardinals could survive an injury spree at any one position, it'd probably be at wide receiver.

Arizona Cardinals' Eno Benjamin still getting his feet wet in No. 2 RB role

Arizona Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin was the clear-cut No. 2 option behind James Conner in the team's season-opening loss to the Chiefs.

Containing Raiders' Davante Adams priority No. 1 for Cardinals defense

You can't stop Las Vegas' Davante Adams, you can only contain him. Given the caliber of the Raiders WR, that's all you can hope for.

Respect goes both ways for Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury, Raiders' McDaniels

Long before Kliff Kingsbury headed to Arizona, he and Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels lived the Patriot way.

Cardinals' Marquise Brown, Greg Dortch were roommates at 2019 combine

When asked about fellow receiver Greg Dortch, Hollywood Brown revealed that the two were roommates during the NFL Scouting Combine in 2019.

Cardinals, Raiders have 4 player connections on active rosters

The Cardinals traded for their two former Raiders.

Fantasy football: Top fantasy starts for Cardinals-Raiders in Week 2

Take a look at our fantasy football picks for Week 2 between the Arizona Cardinals and the Las Vegas Raiders.