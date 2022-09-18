Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders first half open thread

Game time. A slow morning for games got hot in the fourth quarter of a number of games.
Let's hope the Arizona Cardinals can start off hot this week.
They need a good showing to settle the fans who are feeling like this season is close to slipping away after just two games.
No one wants that.
It'll take a Herculean effort from the secondary to make it happen.
- Who: Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders
- Start Time: 1:25 pm Arizona time on September 18th, 2022
- Location: Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS (Channel 5 locally)
- Announcers: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), A.J. Ross (sideline)
- Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM locally Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), Paul Calvis (Sideline)
- Spanish Radio: KQMR 100.3 FM - Luis Hernandez (play-by-play), Jose Romero (analyst)
- Streaming: Paramount Plus
- Odds: Cardinals +5 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook
- Over/Under: 51.5
Loading comments...