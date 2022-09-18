Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders second half thread

Another lackluster first half for the Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona has not done a good job of stringing together offensive possessions and have shot themselves in the foot too many times, punctuated by a Kyler Murray interception on the Cardinals best drive of the day.

All of that leads to the Cardinals down big at half 20-0 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Where they go from here will be telling.

Their defense cannot get consistent pressure and they are getting eaten alive by screens while their offense is hurting their cause by not staying on the field.

It will be a big half for Kliff and Kyler if they want to show any semblance of fight moving forward. If not, they may roll over and make for a long season.

Also, where is Isaiah Simmons? If injured then that is fine. If not, then this is a huge problem and something someone has to ask the coaching staff about.