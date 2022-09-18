Arizona Cardinals steal one in the second half in win over Las Vegas Raiders

The Arizona Cardinals played two different games today.

In the first half they remained lackluster and lifeless on both offense and defense.

In the second half, they looked like the team that many thought they could be this year.

The Arizona Cardinals trailed 20-0 at the half, and somehow, someway they battled all the way back and took the Las Vegas Raiders to overtime and won in spectacular fashion 29-23.

Kyler Murray was spectacular in the second half after sleepwalking in the first half.

Murray made maybe the greatest two-point conversion in NFL history:

Kyler Murray traveled 84.9 yards on his successful two-point conversion scramble, the most distance traveled by an offensive ball-carrier on a two-point conversion attempt in the NGS era (since 2016).#AZvsLV | @AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/tGeZvMgjdn — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 18, 2022

The Cardinals were also extremely aggressive in the second half going for it on a number of fourth down plays including in the overtime where Kyler Murray put the ball on a dime and Marquise Brown just couldn’t finish.

It set the Raiders up for a short field and Isaiah Simmons and Byron Murphy Jr walked it off on an amazing play.

This was a statement by the Cardinals and Kyler Murray.

The defense gave up three points in the second half and completely controlled the game to give the offense and Murray a chance.

What a comeback and win.

The haters are furious.