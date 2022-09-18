Arizona Cardinals open as home underdogs against Los Angeles Rams

What kind of degenerates are already looking ahead to next week after that epic comeback win for the Arizona Cardinals?

Well, according to the fine folks at Draftkings Sportsbook the Arizona Cardinals open up as +4.5-point underdogs in their matchup with the Los Angeles Rams next week.

It’ll be the second straight home game where the Cardinals are underdogs, but this one is a little lower than the six point spread we saw against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Cardinals are coming off one of the absolute best comebacks in franchise history after trailing 20-7 with 6:03 left in the game.

From there they were able to go on a 22-point run including the walkoff fumble recovery by Byron Murphy Jr after Isaiah Simmons spectacular hit jarred the ball loose.

For the Cardinals, it’ll be a big chance to set things right at home.

Let’s hope we see more of the second half and overtime performance during the whole game.