 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monday Night Football Double Header: Bills vs Titans and Eagles vs Vikings

By Seth Cox
/ new
Buffalo Bills v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Two Monday Night Football games?

Two Monday Night Football games!

Still enjoying the high of yesterday’s Arizona Cardinals win, we have a nice follow up with two intriguing matchups tonight.

The first of the overlapping games features an AFC favorite.

  • Game: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills
  • Start Time: 4:15 pm Arizona time on September 19th, 2022
  • Location: Highmark Stadium - Buffalo, New York
  • TV Channel: ESPN/ESPN2
  • Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky (analyst), Laura Rudtledge (sideline)
  • Streaming: ESPN+
  • Odds: Bills -10 per our friends at Draftkings Sportsbook
  • Over/Under: 47.5

Game two features two teams the Arizona Cardinals will need to keep an eye on.

  • Game: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
  • Start Time: 5:30 pm Arizona time on September 19th, 2022
  • Location: Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV Channel: ABC (Channel 15 locally)
  • Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline)
  • Streaming: ESPN+
  • Odds: Eagles -3 per our friends at Draftkings Sportsbook
  • Over/Under: 50

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...