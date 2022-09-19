Monday Night Football Double Header: Bills vs Titans and Eagles vs Vikings

Two Monday Night Football games?

Two Monday Night Football games!

Still enjoying the high of yesterday’s Arizona Cardinals win, we have a nice follow up with two intriguing matchups tonight.

The first of the overlapping games features an AFC favorite.

Game: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills Start Time: 4:15 pm Arizona time on September 19th, 2022

4:15 pm Arizona time on September 19th, 2022 Location: Highmark Stadium - Buffalo, New York

Highmark Stadium - Buffalo, New York TV Channel: ESPN/ESPN2

ESPN/ESPN2 Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky (analyst), Laura Rudtledge (sideline)

Steve Levy (play-by-play), Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky (analyst), Laura Rudtledge (sideline) Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Bills -10 per our friends at Draftkings Sportsbook

Bills -10 per our friends at Draftkings Sportsbook Over/Under: 47.5

Game two features two teams the Arizona Cardinals will need to keep an eye on.