Monday Night Football Double Header: Bills vs Titans and Eagles vs Vikings

Two Monday Night Football games?
Two Monday Night Football games!
Still enjoying the high of yesterday’s Arizona Cardinals win, we have a nice follow up with two intriguing matchups tonight.
The first of the overlapping games features an AFC favorite.
- Game: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills
- Start Time: 4:15 pm Arizona time on September 19th, 2022
- Location: Highmark Stadium - Buffalo, New York
- TV Channel: ESPN/ESPN2
- Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky (analyst), Laura Rudtledge (sideline)
- Streaming: ESPN+
- Odds: Bills -10 per our friends at Draftkings Sportsbook
- Over/Under: 47.5
Game two features two teams the Arizona Cardinals will need to keep an eye on.
- Game: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
- Start Time: 5:30 pm Arizona time on September 19th, 2022
- Location: Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: ABC (Channel 15 locally)
- Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline)
- Streaming: ESPN+
- Odds: Eagles -3 per our friends at Draftkings Sportsbook
- Over/Under: 50
