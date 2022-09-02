Arizona Cardinals sign Jalen Thompson to contract extension

The Arizona cardinals have signed safety Jalen Thompson to a contract extension.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed safety Jalen Thompson to a contract extension that keeps him under contract with the team through the 2025 season. In accordance with club policy, terms were not disclosed.

Thompson (5-11, 190) set career highs last season in tackles (120), solo tackles (78), interceptions (3), passes defensed (7) and tackles for loss (3). His 120 solo tackles led the team and were the second-most among all NFL defensive backs in 2021. In three seasons with Arizona, the 24-year old Thompson has appeared in 37 games (25 starts) and has 197 tackles, four interceptions, 11 passes defensed and three tackles for loss.

Selected by the Cardinals in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Supplemental Draft out of Washington State, Thompson is the only player on an active NFL roster who entered the league through the Supplemental Draft.