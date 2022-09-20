Cardinals Reacts Survey: Week 3

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

I am pretty sure the answer around 2:30 on Sunday afternoon was 0% had faith in the direction of this franchise.

Now the question is, does one great half change your mind, or at least give you some hope, or are you in wait and see mode?

For me, the answer continues to be I will have faith in the direction of this team until they show me I should not. I have some opinions that many will likely disagree with, but the reality is this team and this regime has shown they are capable of winning regular season games and getting to a place late in the season where the games matter.

That is an anomaly in Arizona. We have had that two other times and one screwed himself and the other screwed the Cardinals.

So... Maybe Kliff can be the middle ground.