Arizona Cardinals offensive snaps in comeback win over Las Vegas Raiders

Sorry for the delay on the snap counts, between my youth football demands and real work, time has been a commodity.

Better late than never though with the offensive snap counts in the Arizona Cardinals big win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Should see the defensive snap counts in the morning.

Kyler Murray - 87 snaps (100%)

Justin Pugh - 87 (100%)

Will Hernandez - 87 (100%)

Rodney Hudson - 87 (100%)

Kelvin Beachum - 87 (100%)

D.J. Humphries - 86 (99%)

Marquise Brown - 81 (93%)

A.J. Green - 74 (85%)

Zach Ertz - 73 (84%)

Outside of Humphries missing a snap, no surprises here. Brown and Green getting top run at wide receiver and Ertz being back to closer to full go, means we saw a little less of some others.

Greg Dortch - 62 (71%)

Darrell Williams - 40 (46%)

Eno Benjamin - 37 (43%)

Stephen Anderson - 19 (22%)

Andrea Baccellia - 19 (22%)

James Conner - 18 (21%)

Maxx Williams - 12 (14%)

Trey McBride - 1 (1%)

Josh Jones - 1 (1%)

I would love to know what is going on with McBride, but man is it a good thing they kept 92 (okay five) running backs.

Hopefully Conner is back and ready fairly quickly.