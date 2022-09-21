Defensive snap counts in the Arizona Cardinals comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders

The Arizona Cardinals had a great second half in their 29-23 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. How did the defense produce their snaps?

Let’s take a look.

Budda Baker - 67 snaps (100%)

Zaven Collins - 67 (100%)

Byron Murphy Jr. - 66 (99%)

Jalen Thompson - 66 (99%)

Marco Wilson - 65 (97%)

Zach Allen - 56 (84%)

Markus Golden - 50 (75%)

Allen and Golden getting the bulk of the pass rushing snaps makes sense. The secondary wasn’t bad in the second half when the team started getting pressure... hmm.

Jace Whittaker - 45 (67%)

J.J. Watt - 42 (63%)

Dennis Gardeck - 33 (49%)

Rashard Lawrence - 33 (49%)

Nick Vigil - 26 (39%)

Victor Dimukeje - 21 (31%)

Tanner Vallejo - 20 (30%)

Leki Fotu - 20 (30%)

Michael Dogbe - 18 (27%)

Devon Kennard - 17 (25%)

Isaiah Simmons - 15 (22%)

Ben Niemann - 7 (10%)

Deionte Thompson - 1 (1%)

Ezekiel Turner - 1 (1%)

Cam Thomas - 1 (1%)

Watt is about at where he should be snap wise. We shall see how that goes moving forward, but feel like that is the best defensive line rotation they can have.

What do you think?