2022 ROTB “Pick 3” Competition: Week 3

Update Standings (courtesy of CCF):
3.) SunDevil99, iacardsfan, Roy Green wh, blackram928.
2.) Chambana81, CFWA, Wilmot515, xxxash, ERauch, JethroBodine, wikander, Jondolar, leftcoastfan, cyberdynist, Believer3000, Ditship, CuckooFCP, CCF.
1.) brrberry, StandUpGuy, Zonanforver, Chinookk, quingo, FNG, CardCore, BG23, Mitch.
0.) Cardsfan1696, FriarFan32.
https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/nfl/2022/09/19/nfl-week-3-betting-odds-point-spreads-moneylines-over-under/10391110002/
NFL Week 3 point spreads
- Pittsburgh Steelers (+3.5) vs. Cleveland Browns (-3.5)
- New Orleans Saints (-3.5) vs. Carolina Panthers (+3.5)
- Houston Texans (+2.5) vs. Chicago Bears (-2.5)
- Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5) vs. Indianapolis Colts (+6.5)
- Buffalo Bills (-4.5) vs. Miami Dolphins (+4.5)
- Detroit Lions (+7.5) vs. Minnesota Vikings (-7.5)
- Baltimore Ravens (-3.5) vs. New England Patriots (+3.5)
- Cincinnati Bengals (-4.5) vs. New York Jets (+4.5)
- Las Vegas Raiders (-1.5) vs. Tennessee Titans (+1.5)
- Philadelphia Eagles (-3.5) vs. Washington Commanders (+3.5)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (+7.5) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-7.5)
- Los Angeles Rams (-4.5) vs. Arizona Cardinals (+4.5)
- Atlanta Falcons (+2.5) vs. Seattle Seahawks (-2.5)
- Green Bay Packers (+2.5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5)
- San Francisco 49ers (-0.5) vs. Denver Broncos (+0.5)
- Dallas Cowboys (+3.5) vs. New York Giants (-3.5)
My Picks:
- KC (-6.5) over IND
- MIA (+4.5) over BUF
- DET (+7.5) over MIN
Your Picks?
