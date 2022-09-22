Week three college football draft prospect review and week four preview

Happy Thursday one and all, college football is back and ready for another great week.

We have more prospects to know from week three and prospects to watch in week four, so sit back, relax and enjoy.

Justin and I discuss some of the hyped 2023 NFL Draft prospects who are off to slow starts so far this year. Then, who are the Heisman frontrunners after the first quarter of the college football season.

Plus, a look ahead to Week Four’s most interesting matchups and the prospects involved. And finally, one of Justin’s favorite draftniks makes the Hot Takes for the very first time with a scorcher about the 2023 RB class.

