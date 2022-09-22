Baldy’s Belief in K1 and The Cardiac K1ds

Background: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 18: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Today, I would like to post Brian Baldinger’s video breakdowns of the Cardinals’ comeback 29-23 OT win in Las Vegas. Here is the link to the recap of the comeback: (you will love what you see here from the Cardiac K1ds)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oxsKNxQArpc

Here is Baldy’s takes on the two point conversions:

.@AZCardinals @K1 the athletes playing this game are athletic freaks at so many positions. We have never seen any one keep a play alive longer than Kyler does here. We; the world; has to watch. It’s the greatest show on earth. #CardiacCardinals #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/n5Aev01qwZ — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 22, 2022

What we just saw on Baldy’s videos:

If you gave each of these a 50% chance to convert, odds of hitting all six would be 1.6% — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) September 21, 2022

Astronomical!