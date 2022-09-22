 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Baldy’s Belief in K1 and The Cardiac K1ds

By Walter Mitchell
Arizona Cardinals v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Background: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 18: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Today, I would like to post Brian Baldinger’s video breakdowns of the Cardinals’ comeback 29-23 OT win in Las Vegas. Here is the link to the recap of the comeback: (you will love what you see here from the Cardiac K1ds)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oxsKNxQArpc

Here is Baldy’s takes on the two point conversions:

What we just saw on Baldy’s videos:

Astronomical!

  • Do you know which one of these do-or-die plays is Kyler’s (and Kliff’s) favorite?

