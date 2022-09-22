Cardinals vs Rams: Predictions and staff picks for Week 3

Happy Thursday one and all.

After a terrible week one for myself, I was able to pick things up in week two.

Now, it is week three in the 2022 NFL season and the Arizona Cardinals get the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams.

The line has already shifted from the Cardinals being +4.5-point underdogs to +3.5-point underdogs according to our friends at Draftkings Sportsbook.

So, people still think the Rams win, just not by as much.

I tend to agree with that line of thinking this week.

Good luck to all and if you want to play along, check out Tallysight, who actually just got added to the Apple Store this week.

It will be interesting, as the Arizona Cardinals have not won at home game since they beat the Houston Texans last October 24th, 2021.

So, the Cardinals need to come ready for a fight and to get back to their winning ways at home.