Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns NFL Thursday Night Football 2022 picks, odds and more

Happy Thursday Night Football one and all.

What a matchup, Mitch Trubisky vs Jacoby Brissett in primetime on Thursday Night Football.

It is a great rivalry as of late, but with the Steelers in a transition from Ben Roethlisberger and the Browns waiting on Deshaun Watson, we get this as the opening matchup of the AFC North showdown.

While the Browns are favorites, no one sees much offense in this games and can you blame them? It really is the Nick Chubb against Najee Harris. Can one of the quarterbacks give us a big play?

Here is everything you need to know about the Thursday Night Football matchup.

Who: Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) at Cleveland Browns (1-1)

Date: Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022

Kickoff: 5:15 p.m. Arizona Time

Location: First Energy Stadium - Cleveland, OH

Live streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

Odds: Browns -4 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Over/Under: 38