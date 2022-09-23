Three players the Arizona Cardinals need to step up against the Los Angeles Rams

Last week we spotlighted Marquise Brown who was good, Isaiah Simmons who made a huge play in limited reps, and Marco Wilson who struggled early but finished strong.

This week, with the Arizona Cardinals heading into their matchup with the Los Angeles Rams as +3.5-point underdogs according to Draftkings Sportsbook the question becomes, who steps up this week.

Let’s take a look at three players the Arizona Cardinals need to step up in week three against the Rams.

Justin Pugh, Rodney Hudson, Will Hernandez - A force of nature sits on the other side of this trio, and they have a tall task ahead of them. In Aaron Donald’s seven games since Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray have been with the Cardinals he has six sacks, eight quarterback hits, and seven tackles for loss. This trio needs to get it done if the Cardinals are to have a shot.

Byron Muprhy Jr. - Murphy had maybe his best game as a pro and now he needs to do it back to back. It is an easy ask, all he has to do is cover the best receiver in football (statistically) the last two seasons in Cooper Kupp. No big deal.

J.J. Watt - Watt had a great debut in 2022 for the Cardinals and they need him to double up. Matthew Stafford has five interceptions and his been sacked eight times in two games. Now, can the Cardinals continue his poor start to the season.

Who are you watching?