Bird Droppings: Preparing for the Rams, Kyler Murray’s running helps, trust in A.J. Green and more

Cardinals, Jay Glazer Lead Mental Health Work With MVP Kickoff Event

MVP (Merging Vets and Players) Association helps ex-military and players

Injury Report: Week 3 Vs. Rams

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 3 matchup with the Rams

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray knows he has to use his legs to make his team's offense run like it needs to run

Rashard Lawrence Takes Young Cancer Patient On Top Golf Trip

Cardinals defensive tackle wanted to bring 'a little happiness'

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy prefers to matchup on island against top receivers as he heads toward free agency

Cardinals guard Justin Pugh made sure to let a Raiders fan know his team lost

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray said he has "no hard feelings" toward Las Vegas man that hit him after Cardinals beat Raiders

Two-point play proves Cardinals QB Kyler Murray keeps trust in veteran WR A.J. Green despite drops

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray on fan who hit him - 'No hard feelings'

Cardinals' Kyler Murray reacts to fan incident in Vegas: 'No hard feelings'

Kyler Murray's 2-point dime to A.J. Green a standout play for Cardinals QB

Behind Enemy Lines: Rams' Wagner gets to show NFC West familiarity

The Los Angeles Rams looked like proper defending Super Bowl champions while they rolled toward their first victory of the season.

Trayvon Mullen 'getting closer' to making Arizona Cardinals debut

Arizona Cardinals CB Trayvon Mullen continues to get up to full speed physically and mentally with his new team.

Arizona Cardinals' Zaven Collins focused on nailing what he knows

Cardinals LB Zaven Collins is taking it upon himself to really understand the why behind defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's play calls.

Arizona Cardinals add 4 players to practice squad in Week 3

They bring back Andre Baccellia and sign three players they worked out on Tuesday.

Arizona Cardinals-Los Angeles Rams history entering Week 3 matchups

Take a look at the recent history between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams ahead of Sunday's game.

Pro Football Hall of Fame to display 2 items from Cardinals’ OT win

Kyler Murray and Byron Murphy both did things never before done in the NFL before Sunday's win.