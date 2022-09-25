Cardinals vs. Rams: How to watch Week 3 matchup

Happy gameday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals open up their division play with the defending division and Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

It will be a great test for both teams, as the Rams have struggled with mistakes the first two games, while the Cardinals have just struggled for about six of the eight quarters to start the season.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Game: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams Start Time: 1:25 pm Arizona time on September 25th, 2022

1:25 pm Arizona time on September 25th, 2022 Location: State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ

State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ TV Channel: Fox (Channel 10 locally)

Fox (Channel 10 locally) Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst), Laura Okmin (sideline)

Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst), Laura Okmin (sideline) Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM locally Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), Paul Calvis (Sideline)

Arizona Sports 98.7 FM locally Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), Paul Calvis (Sideline) National Radio: Sports USA Radio: John Ahlers (play-by-play), Doug Plank (analyst)

Sports USA Radio: John Ahlers (play-by-play), Doug Plank (analyst) Spanish Radio: KQMR 100.3 FM - Luis Hernandez (play-by-play), Jose Romero (analyst)

KQMR 100.3 FM - Luis Hernandez (play-by-play), Jose Romero (analyst) Streaming: Fox

Fox Odds: Cardinals +3.5 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook

Cardinals +3.5 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook Over/Under: 48.5

