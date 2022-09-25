An amazing Cardinals win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Cardinals-Rams preview

The Arizona Cardinals did the improbable on Sunday and now they have a chance to show that week one was more of an anomaly that what the reality for the 2022 season will be.

That was one of the many topics Jess and I covered this week as we took a look at the amazing comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders and then got into the upcoming game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Here are the approximate times in the show when we discuss the different topics.

(1:00) Intros and just how great the comeback was

(15:52) What went wrong for six quarters

(27:10) The play of Kyler Murray and Isaiah Simmons

(45:55) What team are the Cardinals actually?

(53:33) Cardinals-Rams preview