2022 NFL Week three open thread

Another morning of NFL games is upon us and we have a morning open thread for you to talk about it.

There are some fun games this morning, starting off with the Miami Dolphins hosting the Buffalo Bills. Can the Dolphins follow up their amazing performance against one of the AFC favorites?

Speaking of favorites in the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs just keep on rolling, and they travel to Indianapolis to take on a lifeless Indianapolis Colts team. Betting on aging quarterbacks sure has not worked out for them.

There are a plethora of other games including desperate teams like the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the New York Jets, and the Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans trying to save their seasons.

Should be an exciting morning of football before we get to sit back and watch the Arizona Cardinals host the Los Angeles Rams.

Enjoy the morning and check out the staff picks below.