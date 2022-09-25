Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams first half open thread

It has been quite the morning of NFL games in week three, but now comes the one we have been waiting for.

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Rams and if we have seen anything in the early games it’s don’t trust what week one and two told you. The Chiefs, Bills and Dolphins offenses all lookk… pedestrian today.

It is the NFL, every week can give you something new.

Let’s hope the new today is a full four quarters from your Arizona Cardinals.

Game: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams Start Time: 1:25 pm Arizona time on September 25th, 2022

1:25 pm Arizona time on September 25th, 2022 Location: State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ

State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ TV Channel: Fox (Channel 10 locally)

Fox (Channel 10 locally) Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst), Laura Okmin (sideline)

Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst), Laura Okmin (sideline) Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM locally Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), Paul Calvis (Sideline)

Arizona Sports 98.7 FM locally Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), Paul Calvis (Sideline) National Radio: Sports USA Radio: John Ahlers (play-by-play), Doug Plank (analyst)

Sports USA Radio: John Ahlers (play-by-play), Doug Plank (analyst) Spanish Radio: KQMR 100.3 FM - Luis Hernandez (play-by-play), Jose Romero (analyst)

KQMR 100.3 FM - Luis Hernandez (play-by-play), Jose Romero (analyst) Streaming: Fox

Fox Odds: Cardinals +3.5 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook

Cardinals +3.5 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook Over/Under: 48.5

Go Cardinals!