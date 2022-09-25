Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams second half open thread

Another slow start for the Arizona Cardinals but most of it seems to stem from self-inflicted wounds that they just can’t figure out.

Penalties, missed assignments, and drops have been the story of the first half and yet… The Arizona Cardinals are within striking distance heading into the second half trailing 13-6.

It was not a clean first half for the Arizona Cardinals as they were penalized, sacked and then forgot how to catch the ball.

Yet, Kyler Murray, Marquise Brown and Greg Dortch did as much as they could to give the Cardinals a chance.

Can the Cardinals find a way to get out of their own way and give themselves a chance in the second half?

Kyler Murray has 169 yards passing, Brown has eight receptions for 87 yards, while Greg Dortch had three for 46 yards after a great play to end the half.

Defensively, they have made some stops after a quick start for the Rams, can they get another to start the second half?

Let’s go Cardinals!