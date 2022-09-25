Arizona Cardinals comeback bid falls short against Los Angeles Rams

The Arizona Cardinals just couldn’t get out of their own way.

Not much more can be said about the Arizona Cardinals 20-12 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Kyler Murray was kept in the pocket and the quarterback put up the numbers, but there were too many miscues from his supporting cast and Murray to overcome.

The Cardinals had six penalties but all of them seemed to be at bad times, they had the chances to make plays and missed (most notably Zaven Collins missing a free run at Matthew Stafford) and the Rams went down and scored what would be the game deciding touchdown.

Defensively the Cardinals were fine, just couldn’t stack successful drives or get off the field on crucial situations.

On top of that, Zaven Collins left after injuring himself on a play where he took on a block wrong that sprung a Rams touchdown.

The Cardinals did an admirable job stopping the Rams offense, but the Cardinals offense just could not get into the endzone.

Justin Pugh was hurt but muscled through the second half, while A.J. Green could not finish the game either.

Now, the Cardinals take on the Carolina Panthers as they try and get back to .500 on the season.