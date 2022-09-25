Arizona Cardinals open as slight underdogs against Carolina Panthers

The Arizona Cardinals can be disappointed on the outcome of their 20-12 loss to the Los Angeles Rams but they also need to be ready for a team they have struggled with nearly as much.

The Cardinals travel to North Carolina to take on the Carolina Panthers and according to Draftkings Sportsbook they open as one-point underdogs.

The line means it is basically a pick’em with a slight lean towards the Panthers for being at home.

It likely also deals with the fact the Panthers are coming off a win over the New Orleans Saints while the Cardinals are coming off their lackluster loss to the Rams.

We know the Cardinals are working through their issues and injuries, but you would expect that the Cardinals come out better at some point this season.

Today was especially disappointing because it was more of a focus issue with penalties and drops.

However, they have plenty of games left (really just about six) before we wave the white flag.

No matter what, we know they open as underdogs for the fourth time in four games. They are 1-2 ATS right now and 1-2 in real life.

Let’s hope for 2-2 in both next week.