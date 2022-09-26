Three winners and four losers from the Arizona Cardinals lackluster performance against the Los Angeles Rams

Happy Monday one and all.

We are onto Carolina as the Arizona Cardinals get ready for the Carolina Panthers.

First though, we need to put a pin in the Cardinals latest loss to the Los Angeles Rams, so some winners and losers, before we get to snap counts tomorrow.

Let’s get to it.

Winners

Marquise Brown - Brown was great against the Rams on Sunday, one of the few Arizona Cardinals receivers who was able to catch the football. Tough to do sometimes I know. He put up his best game as a Cardinal and seems to be finding his groove.

D.J. Humphries - Humphries has had a nice start to the season after getting extended this offseason. He continues to be their best offensive lineman and maybe one of the best offensive players.

J.J. Watt - Limited more this week than last in terms of snap count, Watt continues to be the best defensive lineman on the team... Which I am not sure is a good thing, but he is producing. Two sacks in two games. The only two on the year.

Losers

Young LB’s - I really don’t know what is going on, but Collins played 35 snaps, Simmons played 16 and both had opportunites to make plays in those snaps and missed them. I would rather they miss playing every snap though. Especially with how this defense has looked with them and without them (Hint: The same... Poor).

Jace Whittaker - Whittaker had a tough day after playing his best game in the NFL last week. We can leave it at that.

Rashard Lawrence - Didn’t play poorly, but left with an injury and was seen in a brace/cast on his hand. He has been good this year, but he has missed time each season with injuries, and let’s hope this is not the latest.

Receivers - Catch... The... Ball. That goes for the receivers, tight ends, and running backs.