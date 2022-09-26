Monday Night Football 2022: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants odds, picks and more

Happy Monday Night Football one and all.

We have a classic NFC East matchup to finish off the week three games, with one team looking to move to 3-0 and maintain pace with the Philadelphia Eagles, while the other team continues to try stay afloat until their quarterback gets back in three or four weeks.

It should be an interesting game and one that is basically a coin flip according to our friends at Draftkings Sportsbook.

Here is everything you need to know.

Game: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants Start Time: 5:15 pm Arizona time on September 26th, 2022

5:15 pm Arizona time on September 26th, 2022 Location: MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ

MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline)

Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline) Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Alternative TV: ESPN2 will once again provide the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning discussing the game

ESPN2 will once again provide the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning discussing the game Odds: Giants -1 per our friends at Draftkings Sportsbook

Giants -1 per our friends at Draftkings Sportsbook Over/Under: 38.5

Who you picking?