Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals trying to overcome slow starts, Marquise Brown’s big day, injuries mounting and more

Happy Tuesday one and all.
We are heading into the week against the Carolina Panthers where there will be a potential hurricane... As if enough has not been happening so far this season.
We are wrapping up the loss to the Los Angeles Rams so here is all the news from around the web on your Arizona Cardinals.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown has career-best 14 catches in 20-12 loss to the Rams
Wideout has career-best 14 receptions for Cardinals
Cardinals have another slow start as they fall to 1-2 following 20-12 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams
First-quarter woes continue in 20-12 defeat to Super Bowl champs
Arizona Cardinals notes and analysis after their 20-12 loss to the Los Angeles Rams
Cardinals Lose Defensive Lineman Rashard Lawrence For Now
Wide receiver A.J. Green could miss game in Carolina
Cardinals, Kliff Kingsbury Still Searching For Answer To Slow Starts
Team still looking to score first points in a first quarter this season
Rams vs. Cardinals - Game Recap - September 25, 2022 - ESPN
Get a recap of the Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals football game.
NFL Week 3 takeaways - Lessons, big questions for every game
NFL Nation recaps every game and answers the biggest questions from around the league in Week 3.
Arizona Cardinals stagnant offense results in loss vs. Rams
The Arizona Cardinals did not capitalize on the momentum from the Week 2 overtime win, falling 20-12 on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
Cardinals LB Zaven Collins, DT Rashard Lawrence exit game vs. Rams
Cardinals' Zaven Collins and Rashard Lawrence exited the game on Sunday vs. the Los Angeles Rams in the third quarter with injuries.
Rapid reactions: Arizona Cardinals kept from end zone in loss to Rams
Arizona Sports reporters, editors and hosts reacted to the Cardinals' Week 3 loss against the Rams at State Farm Stadium.
Cardinals' Hollywood Brown sets new career mark in loss to Rams
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray made it a point to target WR Hollywood Brown early and often against the Rams on Sunday.
Bickley: Cardinals continue mockery of home-field advantage vs. Rams
Good football teams don’t lose seven consecutive home games, but the Cardinals haven’t protected the nest since October of 2021.
Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury: 'We have to figure out exactly who we are'
The Arizona Cardinals rolled out another inconsistent showing offensively in a Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Cardinals' WR depth continues to be tested, Kingsbury confident in group
The Arizona Cardinals were down to four active wide receivers in the second half of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Cardinals' Kyler Murray reiterates need for pass catchers to stay locked in
Given Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's ability to make things happen on the fly, his receivers must remain focused throughout each play.
Arizona Cardinals DL Rashard Lawrence undergoes hand surgery
Cardinals DL Rashard Lawrence is out for Week 4 after undergoing hand surgery for an injury suffered in the team's Week 3 loss to the Rams.
Cardinals vs. Rams final score: Takeaways from Cardinals’ 20-12 loss
The Cardinals lost to the Rams again. What did we take away from the game?
Cardinals vs. Rams final score: Studs and duds in Cardinals 20-12 loss
Take a look at Week 3's studs and duds list from the Cardinals' loss to the Rams.
NFL standings: L.A. Rams take NFC West lead with division’s only win
The Rams were the only team in the NFC West to pick up a win in Week 3 and now are in first place.
