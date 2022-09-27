Cardinals Reacts Survey: Week 4

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.
After a tough loss to the Los Angeles Rams the question becomes, do you see this team and organization as headed in the right direction?
Last week there was a small uptick, 36% after a dismal 13% after the first game.
While the Cardinals need to fix some issues, the biggest issue is finding a way to get started faster.
They have not lead at anytime in regulation during this season which is a sad statement to make.
If they want to be a team in contention they have to find a way to play from ahead again. When that happens they have shown they can win games, but their defense needs some chances to play from ahead.
What do you think?
