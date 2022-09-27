Arizona Cardinals offensive snap counts in loss to Los Angeles Rams

The Arizona Cardinals controlled the ball, but could not figure out how to get into the endzone against the Los Angeles Rams.

The sheer number of plays run was shocking, to only be able to get 12 points on the board.

Let’s take a look at the snap counts.

Kyler Murray - 83 snaps (100%)

D.J. Humphries - 83 (100%)

Kelvin Beachum - 83 (100%)

Will Hernandez - 83 (100%)

Rodney Hudson - 83 (100%)

Marquise Brown - 79 (95%)

Zach Ertz - 77 (93%)

Justin Pugh - 72 (87%)

Greg Dortch - 67 (81%)

No shock here, Brown is getting comfortable and it is showing. Ertz had a rough outing, but he is going to get the lions share of the snaps at tight end.

James Conner - 50 (60%)

Andy Isabella - 32 (39%)

A.J. Green - 28 (34%)

Andre Baccellia - 26 (31%)

Eno Benjamin - 22 (27%)

Darrel Williams - 14 (17%)

Max Garcia - 11 (13%)

Maxx Williams - 9 (11%)

Stephen Anderson - 6 (7%)

Trey McBride - 5 (6%)

The talent at wide receiver is an issue all of a sudden. Isabella struggled in his snaps, Baccellia is what he is, and now Green who has been struggling is hurt. DeAndre Hopkins can’t get back soon enough.

Anything stand out to you?