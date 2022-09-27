Arizona Cardinals defensive snap counts in loss to Los Angeles Rams

The Arizona Cardinals did not have to be on the field too much in their loss to the Los Angeles Rams, yet they couldn’t get stops when they desperately needed it.

Let’s take a look at the defensive snap counts from Sunday.

Marco Wilson - 48 (100%)

Byron Murphy Jr. - 48 (100%)

Budda Bakers - 48 (100%)

Jalen Thompson - 48 (100%)

Only four players to play every snap this week. The rotation at off ball linebacker sure is interesting.

Jace Whittaker - 45 (94%)

Zach Allen - 40 (83%)

Allen seems about right in terms of percentage, but man this corner situation is not great. I appreciate Whittaker and his efforts, but let’s be honest.

Zaven Collins - 35 (73%)

Markus Golden - 32 (67%)

J.J. Watt - 30 (62%)

Golden and Watt make sense, but Collins? I mean I know he got injured late, but this is too low.

Leki Fotu - 20 (42%)

Michael Dogbe - 19 (40%)

Rashard Lawrence - 19 (40%)

Nick Vigil - 18 (38%)

Isaiah Simmons - 16 (33%)

Ben Niemann - 15 (31%)

Devon Kennard - 15 (31%)

Dennis Gardeck - 14 (29%)

Tanner Vallejo - 13 (27%)

This whole thing at off ball linebacker makes literally no sense. I don’t care who plays, but why are we treating the linebacker position like running backs? Why are we rotating players in and out?

Cam Thomas - 3 (6%)

Victor Dimukeje - 2 (4%)

What stands out to you?