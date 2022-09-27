Arizona Cardinals sign Jesse Luketa to active roster, release safety Deionte Thompson

The Arizona Cardinals have had little pass rush through three games, with only J.J. Watt getting a sack this season.

So, maybe the Cardinals are trying to get a little more juice as they have signed Jesse Luketa off the practice squad to the active roster.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed linebacker Jesse Luketa (loo-KETT-uh) to the active roster from the practice squad and has released safety Deionte Thompson. Luketa (6-3, 253) was drafted by the Cardinals in the seventh-round (256th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft from Penn State. He was released following training camp and had been on the team’s practice squad the first three weeks of the season. Luketa played in 46 games (18 starts) at Penn State and had 151 tackles, seven tackles for loss, one interception, eight passes defensed and a fumble recovery.

Good luck to Deionte and welcome to the show, Jesse.