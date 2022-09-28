Marquise Brown getting into groove with the Arizona Cardinals

After week one there were plenty of questions about the Arizona Cardinals decision to trade a first for Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

Then, in game two Brown made a spectacular catch in a clutch fourth down situation and the Cardinals and their fans started to see what they needed to.

In game three of the season, the Cardinals saw the potential star receiver in Brown, as he had 14 receptions for 140 yards in the Cardinals tough loss to the Rams.

Through three games, Brown has 24 receptions for 251 yards and a touchdown.

That last part is the biggest need for the Cardinals, along with starting to create big plays, but through three games the Cardinals are getting a nice piece to pair with DeAndre Hopkins when he comes back.

The biggest thing will be for Kyler Murray and Brown to develop a better feel for the deep ball, something they have not been able to connect on quite yet.

Once that gets going as well, the number of receptions will likely drop from eight a game to five to six a game, but they should be for bigger plays, and hopefully allow the Cardinals to become an explosive offense once again.

We can hope.