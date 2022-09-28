 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 ROTB “Pick 3” Vs. Spread Competition Week 4

By Walter Mitchell
Updates Standings (courtesy of CCF):

5 —— ***Wilmot515, ***CuckooFCP, ***CFWA, Roy Green (*** 3/3 week!)

4 —— xxxash, ERauch, iacardsfan, leftcoastfan

3 —— Chambana81, SunDevil99, JethroBodine, cyberdynist, Believer3000, Ditship, blackram928, Mitch, CCF

2 —— wikander, Jondolar, Zonanforver, quingo, FNG, CardCore

1 —— brrberry, StandUpGuy, Chinookk, BG23

0 —— cardsfan1696, FriarFan32

NFL Week 4 point spreads

  • Miami Dolphins (+2.5) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5)
  • Minnesota Vikings (-2.5) vs. New Orleans Saints (+2.5)
  • Cleveland Browns (-2.5) vs. Atlanta Falcons (+2.5)
  • Buffalo Bills (-3.5) vs. Baltimore Ravens (+3.5)
  • Washington Commanders (+2.5) vs. Dallas Cowboys (-2.5)
  • Seattle Seahawks (+6.5) vs. Detroit Lions (-6.5)
  • Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5) vs. Houston Texans (+6.5)
  • Tennessee Titans (+3.5) vs. Indianapolis Colts (-3.5)
  • Chicago Bears (+2.5) vs. New York Giants (-2.5)
  • Jacksonville Jaguars (+6.5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5)
  • New York Jets (+3.5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5)
  • Arizona Cardinals (+1.5) vs. Carolina Panthers (-1.5)
  • New England Patriots (+8.5) vs. Green Bay Packers (-8.5)
  • Denver Broncos (+2.5) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (-2.5)
  • Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2.5)
  • Los Angeles Rams (+2.5) vs. San Francisco 49ers (-2.5)

My Picks:

  • CIN (-2.5) over MIA
  • NO (+2.5) over MIN
  • ATL (+2.5) over CLE

Your Picks:

  • _____ (____) over _____
  • _____ (____) over _____
  • _____ (____) over _____

