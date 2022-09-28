2022 ROTB “Pick 3” Vs. Spread Competition Week 4

Updates Standings (courtesy of CCF):
5 —— ***Wilmot515, ***CuckooFCP, ***CFWA, Roy Green (*** 3/3 week!)
4 —— xxxash, ERauch, iacardsfan, leftcoastfan
3 —— Chambana81, SunDevil99, JethroBodine, cyberdynist, Believer3000, Ditship, blackram928, Mitch, CCF
2 —— wikander, Jondolar, Zonanforver, quingo, FNG, CardCore
1 —— brrberry, StandUpGuy, Chinookk, BG23
0 —— cardsfan1696, FriarFan32
https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/nfl/2022/09/26/nfl-week-4-betting-odds-point-spreads-moneylines-over-under/8094269001/
NFL Week 4 point spreads
- Miami Dolphins (+2.5) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5)
- Minnesota Vikings (-2.5) vs. New Orleans Saints (+2.5)
- Cleveland Browns (-2.5) vs. Atlanta Falcons (+2.5)
- Buffalo Bills (-3.5) vs. Baltimore Ravens (+3.5)
- Washington Commanders (+2.5) vs. Dallas Cowboys (-2.5)
- Seattle Seahawks (+6.5) vs. Detroit Lions (-6.5)
- Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5) vs. Houston Texans (+6.5)
- Tennessee Titans (+3.5) vs. Indianapolis Colts (-3.5)
- Chicago Bears (+2.5) vs. New York Giants (-2.5)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (+6.5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5)
- New York Jets (+3.5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5)
- Arizona Cardinals (+1.5) vs. Carolina Panthers (-1.5)
- New England Patriots (+8.5) vs. Green Bay Packers (-8.5)
- Denver Broncos (+2.5) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (-2.5)
- Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2.5)
- Los Angeles Rams (+2.5) vs. San Francisco 49ers (-2.5)
My Picks:
- CIN (-2.5) over MIA
- NO (+2.5) over MIN
- ATL (+2.5) over CLE
