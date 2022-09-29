 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals NFL Thursday Night Football 2022 picks, odds and more

By Seth Cox
Last seasons “IT” team meets this seasons “IT” team in a battle of fun AFC teams tonight.

This week, we get a matchup of one of the most fun offenses in the NFL against a team that was thought to have added all the right pieces to follow up a magical Super Bowl run last season.

Yet, they are 1-2 just like the fledgling, awful, no good Arizona Cardinals.

Here is everything you need to know about Thursday Night Football.

Who: Miami Dolphins (3-0) at Cincinnati Bengals (1-2)
Date: Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
Kickoff: 5:15 p.m. Arizona Time
Location: Paycor Stadium - Cincinnati, OH
Live streaming: Amazon Prime Video
Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung
Radio: SiriusXM: 88 (National); 81/226 (Dolphins); 83/225 (Bengals)
Odds: Bengals -3.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Over/Under: 48.5

Amazing to see the Bengals favored in this one, but people are still high on and buying the Bengals as being a viable Super Bowl contender.

Who are you taking?

