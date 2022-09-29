Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals NFL Thursday Night Football 2022 picks, odds and more

Last seasons “IT” team meets this seasons “IT” team in a battle of fun AFC teams tonight.

This week, we get a matchup of one of the most fun offenses in the NFL against a team that was thought to have added all the right pieces to follow up a magical Super Bowl run last season.

Yet, they are 1-2 just like the fledgling, awful, no good Arizona Cardinals.

Here is everything you need to know about Thursday Night Football.

Who: Miami Dolphins (3-0) at Cincinnati Bengals (1-2)

Date: Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

Kickoff: 5:15 p.m. Arizona Time

Location: Paycor Stadium - Cincinnati, OH

Live streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

Radio: SiriusXM: 88 (National); 81/226 (Dolphins); 83/225 (Bengals)

Odds: Bengals -3.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Over/Under: 48.5

Amazing to see the Bengals favored in this one, but people are still high on and buying the Bengals as being a viable Super Bowl contender.

Who are you taking?