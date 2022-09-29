A.J. Green unlikely to play against Carolina Panthers

For the Arizona Cardinals the question on A.J. Green missing time at this point is will it hurt?

We know Green being out takes away the only big outside threat the team has, but it will now be on Kliff Kingsbury to put someone, maybe your rookie tight end, outside in the offense.

Green is a trusted weapon for Kyler Murray, even if he does not deserve to be at this state of his career.

This year, Green has one of the most clutch catches of the season with his two-point conversion grab against the Las Vegas Raiders to send it to overtime.

However, on the season Green has five receptions for 29 yards and two drops.

He left the game with a bone bruise on his knee and that likely will keep him out of the game against the Carolina Panthers.

Let’s hope whether it is Green or someone else in the receiving corps can step up and make some plays in this game.