Arizona Cardinals sign Chris Banjo to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals released Deionte Thompson and he cleared waivers, yet the team decided instead to bring back veteran Chris Banjo to the practice squad.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed safety Chris Banjo to the practice squad. Banjo (5-10, 207) returns to the Cardinals after playing 42 games the past three seasons, including last year when he appeared in 16 games. He is a nine-year NFL veteran who has played 118 career games (six starts) with Arizona (2019-21), New Orleans (2016-18), and Green Bay (2013-16). A special teams standout, Banjo has 53 career special teams tackles to go along with 79 tackles (56 solo) on defense, three interceptions, eight passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. The 32-year old Banjo originally entered the league with Jacksonville as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2013 out of SMU. Banjo will wear jersey #31.

Banjo has been a better player when tasked with playing defense than Thompson, so maybe that is the reason.

Anyway you slice it, welcome back to Chris.