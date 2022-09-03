Pre-Season MVPs: The Big Nasties!

Background: May 13, 2022; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach Matt Burke looks on as defensive lineman Keonte Schad (60) performs a drill during Rookie Minicamp at Dignity Arizona Cardinals Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale

The most auspicious outcome of the Cardinals’ 2022 pre-season games was the surprisingly physical and, at times, dominant play the team got from the “BIG NASTIES” on both sides of the ball.

Major coaching credit goes to the following members of the coaching and training staff:

Matt Burke —- defensive line coach (pictured above)

Charlie Bullen —- outside linebackers coach

Sean Kugler —-offensive line coach

Brian Natkin —- assistant offensive line coach

Buddy Morris —- head strength and conditioning coach

Mark Naylor —- assistant strength and conditioning coach

Front 5 on Defense

Held opponents to 2.8 yards per rushing

Amassed 8 sacks and 18 tackles for loss (the highest production in 3 pre-season games that I can recall)

PFF Grades:

94.8 —- DE Jesse Lemonier —- #1 highest grade on defense

91.9 —- DE Devon Kennard —- #2

90.6 —- DE Victor Dimukeje —- #3

89.7 —- DE Dennis Gardeck —- #4

75.6 —- DT Michael Dogbe —- #8

74.1 —- DE Myjai Sanders —- #9

72.3 —- DT Jonathan Ledbetter —- #10

71.4 —- NT Rashard Lawrence

65.4 —- DT Manny Jones

63.2 —- NT Christian Ringo

59.9 —- NT Antwaun Woods

58.2 —- DT Leki Fotu

52.6 —- DE Cameron Thomas

52.9 —- DE Jesse Luketa

Front 5 on Offense

Averaged 326 yards per game —- opponents averaged 315 yards per game

Put up 25.3 points per game —- opponents averaged 24.3 points per game

PFF Grades

92.1 —- G Will Hernandez —- #1 highest grade on offense

83.9 —- T Josh Jones —- #2

80.1 —- G Marquis Hayes —- #3

76.8 —- C Sean Harlow —- #4

69.7 —- G Koda Martin —- #6

64.7 —- G/T Rashaad Coward

60.8 —- C Lecitus Smith

60.7 —- T Joshua Miles

58.5 —- G Cody Ford (78.0 pass blocking grade)

Note: How often have we Cardinals’ fans seen so many of our defensive linemen and offensive lineman leading the team in grading metrics?

Major Kudos to Kliff Kingsbury, Vance Joseph and Kevin Rodgers:

Cardinals penalties: 13 in 3 games (4.3 ave.)

Opponents’ penalties: 27 in 3 games (9.0 ave.)

The past two years, the Cardinals have made it their mission to improve the physical and mental strength of the football team.

If the pre-season was any indication, by virtue of the improved, more physical play up front on both sides of the ball and the team’s sharp reduction of penalties, then the Cardinals could be far more successful than most prognosticators think.

The Cardinals’ Brave New Commitment to Continuity

Cardinals have spent the entire offseason trying to shed the perception that they don’t take care of their own. It’s a complete reframing of organizational priorities designed to change the reputation of the team and front office permanently. Glad you see that as well! — Joanna Cards Fan (@cardsfanjoanna) September 2, 2022

This is a bold new approach by the Cardinals. It is going to take time, conscientious diligence and perseverance. When you think of how important continuity has been for some of the perennial top teams in the NFL, this is a shrewd model to try to emulate.

