Week five college football prospect preview and who to watch

Happy Friday one and all.

We have a great slate of college football games with some great looks at different prospects coming up, but first a recap of week four.

Then, a look at the upcoming week of games where we talk about some interesting edge prospects that Arizona Cardinals fans may want to get to know.

Justin and I recap Ohio State’s rout of Wisconsin, Tennessee’s big win over Florida, and wire-to-wire upset wins by K-State and Middle Tennessee. Then, previews of five key matchups between ranked teams this coming weekend. And of course, a hot take. Maybe even two.

You can become a patron for as little as $2/month at The Original Draft Breakdown Podcast on Patreon for access to all of our weekly bonus episodes

Follow us on twitter @db_pod where we post links to the episodes and articles

Follow us on IG at db_pod where we’ll post the occasional video