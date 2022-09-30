Jason LaCanfora: The Kliff and Kyler Show

NFL insider and analyst Jason LaCanfora in today’s article for the Washington Post tries to lower the curtain on the Cardinals’ offense led by Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/09/29/kliff-kingsbury-kyler-murray/?utm_campaign=wp_main&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter

The national perception of how the Cardinals conducted their business during their dramatic off-season has not been the least bit favorable. And, after three games this season, a plethora pundits and oddsmakers have already written off the Cardinals.

A couple of polls among oddsmakers this week are predicting that Kliff Kingsbury, despite being signed to a 5 year extension with GM Steve Keim, will be the first NFL head coach to get fired this season.

In one 2023 NFL Draft related poll this week (which I am having trouble finding, please help if you can) the Cardinals were now slotted as the 3rd pick in the 1st round.

What are your candid thoughts?

I want to hear from you first today.

I intend to share mine at some point.