Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers betting preview

Many fans are underwhelmed through three weeks and understandably.

It has not been the fast start we have become accustomed to.

However, maybe things are turning around and it’ll be a late season surge after a slowish start.

This week, the Arizona Cardinals head into the game as one point favorites according to our friends at Draftkings Sportsbook, after opening as one point dogs.

We have a number of prop bets we like this week, let’s take a look.

Arizona Cardinals -1

The Cardinals and Panthers are both desperate teams, but the difference is the Cardinals have looked good at times in each game. Take the points and run.

Kyler Murray longest completion o33.5 yards

Murray will get a big play off against a Panthers defense that is not bad, but stronger against the run.

Christian McCaffrey o30.5 yards receiving

McCaffrey and a screen. Need I say more?

Marquise Brown o5.5 receptions

Maybe Jaycee Horn shadows Brown, but he’s been the focal point of the passing game and this is plus money.