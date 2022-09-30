Cardinals at Panthers: Predictions and staff picks for Week 4

The Arizona Cardinals line has made it’s way to the point where the Cardinals are favorites for the first time this season heading into their matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

Yet, nothing has changed for any of us, since one point doesn’t change anything. You like the Panthers, you are taking the Panthers, you like the Cardinals, you take the Cardinals.

Meanwhile, there are a plethora of other games this week that are interesting, but also some snoozers.

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens is probably the morning headliner, while a close second is the Jacksonville Jaguars at the only remaining undefeated team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles are getting mad respect in this game, while the Jags offense has been one of the best in the NFL this season.

Sunday Night Football gives us a rematch of Super Bowl LV, but man it is not the best look for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.