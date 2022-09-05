 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 ROTB “Pick 3” Competition: Week 1

By Walter Mitchell
“Welcome back my friends to the show that never ends, we’re so glad you could attend, step inside, step inside.” (Emerson, Lake and Palmer).

This year’s winner of the 21-Week (if necessary) competition wins the Cardinals’ mini helmet.

Our returning champion is CardiacCardinalFanatic (aka CCF).

Pick 3 games versus the spread and post them by 1 pm Eastern on Sunday, or earlier, if you are picking a Thursday night or Saturday game.

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/nfl/2022/09/04/nfl-week-1-betting-odds-point-spreads-money-lines-totals/7877974001/

NFL Week 1 point spreads

My 3 Picks:

  • CIN (-6.5) over PIT
  • PHI (-3.5) over DET
  • IND (-7.5) over HOU

Please list your 3 picks as such, with your favorite first with point spread in parenthesis over listing the opponents.

Your 3 picks:

  • ______ (_____) over ______
  • ______ (_____) over ______
  • ______ (____) over ______

The pursuit of the 2022 ROTB Pick 3 championship is now underway!

