2022 ROTB “Pick 3” Competition: Week 1

“Welcome back my friends to the show that never ends, we’re so glad you could attend, step inside, step inside.” (Emerson, Lake and Palmer).
This year’s winner of the 21-Week (if necessary) competition wins the Cardinals’ mini helmet.
Our returning champion is CardiacCardinalFanatic (aka CCF).
Pick 3 games versus the spread and post them by 1 pm Eastern on Sunday, or earlier, if you are picking a Thursday night or Saturday game.
https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/nfl/2022/09/04/nfl-week-1-betting-odds-point-spreads-money-lines-totals/7877974001/
NFL Week 1 point spreads
- Buffalo Bills (-2.5) at Los Angeles Rams (+2.5)
- New Orleans Saints (-5.5) at Atlanta Falcons (+5.5)
- Cleveland Browns (+2.5) at Carolina Panthers (-2.5)
- San Francisco 49ers (-6.5) at Chicago Bears (+6.5)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (+6.5) at Cincinnati Bengals (-6.5)
- Philadelphia Eagles (-3.5) at Detroit Lions (+3.5)
- Indianapolis Colts (-7.5) at Houston Texans (+7.5)
- New England Patriots (+3.5) at Miami Dolphins (-3.5)
- Baltimore Ravens (-6.5) at New York Jets (+6.5)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.5) at Washington Commanders (-3.5)
- New York Giants (+5.5) at Tennessee Titans (-5.5)
- Kansas City Chiefs (-4.5) at Arizona Cardinals (+4.5)
- Las Vegas Raiders (+3.5) at Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5)
- Green Bay Packers (-1.5) at Minnesota Vikings (+1.5)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1.5) at Dallas Cowboys (+1.5)
- Denver Broncos (-5.5) at Seattle Seahawks (+5.5)
My 3 Picks:
- CIN (-6.5) over PIT
- PHI (-3.5) over DET
- IND (-7.5) over HOU
Please list your 3 picks as such, with your favorite first with point spread in parenthesis over listing the opponents.
Your 3 picks:
- ______ (_____) over ______
- ______ (_____) over ______
- ______ (____) over ______
The pursuit of the 2022 ROTB Pick 3 championship is now underway!
