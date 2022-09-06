How it’s going for the 2022 Arizona Cardinals

So, how is it going for the Cardinals as Week 1’s matchup against the Chiefs is rapidly approaching?

If you tune out the noise, it was a great training camp for the Arizona Cardinals.

So far, they have had relatively good health, with just three players landing on IR and Antonio Hamilton the sole occupant of the NFI list, and they’ve been able to get new players involved while the veterans knocked the rust off getting ready for Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team inked Kyler Murray to a massive five-year, $230.5 million contract that had $160 million in guaranteed money.

Cardinals are giving Kyler Murray a five-year, $230.5 million deal that includes $160 million guaranteed, per source. It gives Murray the second highest paid QB average at $46.1 million per year. https://t.co/tTnUJXGSm3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 21, 2022

They were able to overcome Marquise Brown tweaking a hamstring before training camp, while Kyler Murray reminded us that Covid-19 is still around, as the quarterback missed five days of practice.

Yet, in Week 1 of the preseason we saw the potential.

Will Hernandez, one of their only big offseason free agent signings, has been the bully the team needs along the offensive line and we also saw how close the offensive line is with Rodney Hudson back in the fold.

The Cardinals announced an alternate helmet that caught the fans’ attention and has the players speechless.

An alternate vibe for 2022 pic.twitter.com/cin3NX5Xcp — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) July 24, 2022

It has rejuvenated the team and fans to see how close this group is, even with some of the pending issues with DeAndre Hopkins’ suspension and a tough schedule to start the season.

No, it is going much better after starting off as the offseason from hell.

Now, let’s get to the games.