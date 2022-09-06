Cardinals Reacts Survey: Week 1

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Week one is upon and the Arizona Cardinals open up with a tall task taking on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs are one of the best teams in the NFL and despite losing maybe their best non-Patrick Mahomes playmaker they are a great offense.

The question becomes, how do you see game one for the Arizona Cardinals playing out?

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/NLHH05/">Please take our survey</a>

Many fans are low on the upcoming season because… Well how last season ended. They ignore that the Cardinals are fast starters under Kliff and Kyler and are 2-0-1 in season openers.

Last season the Cardinals opened with the AFC Championship Game loser and came out hot. On the road.

What will this season hold for the Cardinals? We will find out, but game one is finally here and we want your prediction.