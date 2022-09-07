Arizona Cardinals vs Kansas City Chiefs: Opening Week 1 odds has Cardinals as big underdogs at home

The Arizona Cardinals open the 2022 NFL season at home against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs since Andy Reid took over in 2013 have never won less than nine games in a season.

In 2018 when Patrick Mahomes ascended to the starting quarterback position, the Chiefs have turned into another beast.

Since Mahomes took over the quarterback role the Chiefs have never won less than 12 games in a season, have a Super Bowl win, a Super Bowl loss and two AFC Championship Game losses.

So, when Draftkings Sportsbook released the odds for the Arizona Cardinals season opener against the Chiefs, it wasn’t surprising to see the Chiefs as a favorite.

The surprising piece came with the fact that the Chiefs are -6 point favorites on the road against the Cardinals who are 2-0-1 in their season openers with Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray at the helm.

In fact, the Cardinals were +2.5 point underdogs in their opener against the Lions in 2019, the Cardinals were +6.5 point underdogs in their opener against the 49ers in 2020, and the Cardinals were +2.5 point underdogs in their opener against the Titans in 2021.

Draftkings Sportsbook also has the Cardinals as +200 on the moneyline with the over/under set at 54, the highest total for week one of the season.

Where are you putting your money?