Colt to IR, Trace to QB2, Jarrett G to QB3

By Walter Mitchell
Syndication: Arizona Republic Andrew Nelles/Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Background: Arizona Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley (19) calls a play during the first quarter of an NFL preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Syndication The Tennessean

Colt McCoy had been trying to beat arm soreness the past few weeks and now it appears he has a calf injury. He will miss at least 4 games.

Meanwhile the QB tandem of Trace McSorley and Jarrett Guarantano, who were featured during the pre-season in all three games, are QB2 (Trace to active roster) and QB3 (Jarrett to PS).

Still awaiting word of Markus Golden’s and Zach Ertz’s (practiced today) status for game one against the Chiefs.

And then there is this:

Seems like a whole lotta ifs for the Arizona Cardinals heading into their week one contest against the Kansas City Chiefs.

What our your thoughts on the Cardinals injury concerns?

