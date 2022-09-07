Colt to IR, Trace to QB2, Jarrett G to QB3

Download original

Background: Arizona Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley (19) calls a play during the first quarter of an NFL preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Syndication The Tennessean

We have signed QB Trace McSorley to the active roster from the practice squad and have placed QB Colt McCoy on injured reserve. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 7, 2022

Colt McCoy had been trying to beat arm soreness the past few weeks and now it appears he has a calf injury. He will miss at least 4 games.

Meanwhile the QB tandem of Trace McSorley and Jarrett Guarantano, who were featured during the pre-season in all three games, are QB2 (Trace to active roster) and QB3 (Jarrett to PS).

Still awaiting word of Markus Golden’s and Zach Ertz’s (practiced today) status for game one against the Chiefs.

And then there is this:

JJ Watt, Rodney Hudson, Treyvon Mullen and Markus Golden were all absent from Arizona Cardinals practice @PHNX_Cardinals — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) September 7, 2022

Seems like a whole lotta ifs for the Arizona Cardinals heading into their week one contest against the Kansas City Chiefs.

What our your thoughts on the Cardinals injury concerns?